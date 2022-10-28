Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Capri were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capri by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,182,000 after buying an additional 782,577 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Capri by 1,404.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 579,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,801,000 after purchasing an additional 541,363 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth $21,338,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth $20,887,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capri by 85.7% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 790,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,598,000 after purchasing an additional 364,687 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Capri in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Capri from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capri has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.97 and its 200-day moving average is $46.05. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Capri had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $240,489.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

