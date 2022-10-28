Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 893.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VOYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Voya Financial to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $66.30 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.20 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.81.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.28. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $273.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $524,628.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,373,733.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

