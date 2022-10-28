Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 6,279 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Avalara were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Avalara by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Avalara by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 37,697 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC raised its position in Avalara by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Avalara by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Avalara by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 325,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,418,000 after purchasing an additional 59,793 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Avalara to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Avalara to $93.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.08.

NYSE AVLR opened at $93.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 0.99. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $188.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.16). Avalara had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total transaction of $1,836,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 583,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,590,192.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,532,600 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

