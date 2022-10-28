Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 16,958 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,448 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,958 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,637,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,232,000 after buying an additional 207,867 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,618,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,354,000 after buying an additional 26,958 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 959,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,369,000 after buying an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 33.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,403,000 after buying an additional 190,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 340.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 751,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,832,000 after buying an additional 581,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNV. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $39.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.95 and a 200 day moving average of $40.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.36. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.15 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.