Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Position Raised by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 723.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Etsy by 213.9% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 133,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 3,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 11.9% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $357,291.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,588.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $357,291.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,588.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total transaction of $1,998,472.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $10,285,184.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,366 shares of company stock valued at $15,044,016 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $100.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.65 and a 200-day moving average of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.81.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The business had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.18.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

