Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 88.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 56.4% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 5,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 686.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 15.6% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 42,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $16.42 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $22.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.79.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.258 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.