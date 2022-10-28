Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $2.56 Million Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,939 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 68.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 3.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,193 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 7.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 5.6% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $132,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,495.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 2.3 %

WYNN opened at $55.79 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.21.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $908.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

