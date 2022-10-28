SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KBE. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 20,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $47.30 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.22.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

