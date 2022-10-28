Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 2,444 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXON. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 230.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $946,154.79. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 281,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,918,981.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $142,885.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,651,505.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $946,154.79. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 281,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,918,981.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $139.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 71.79 and a beta of 0.62. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.49 and a fifty-two week high of $209.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.59.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.96 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.22.

About Axon Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

