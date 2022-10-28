Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 17,125 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,125 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BRX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,159 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2,037.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 861,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,228,000 after purchasing an additional 820,955 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 29.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,699,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,761,000 after purchasing an additional 614,279 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 100.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 980,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,307,000 after purchasing an additional 492,204 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRX opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average is $22.05. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRX. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.46.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

