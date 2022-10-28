SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 134.7% in the first quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 22,375 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 38,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 44.8% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 851,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,246,000 after buying an additional 263,595 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 119.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $44.68 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.66.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

