Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,587 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Envista were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVST. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Envista by 50.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Envista by 6.1% in the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Envista by 5.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Envista by 0.6% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 57,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

NVST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Envista to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Envista from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

NYSE:NVST opened at $33.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.79. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $31.67 and a 1-year high of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $645.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.55 million. Envista had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 8.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

