First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 2,112.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in Lithia Motors by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 100.0% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of LAD opened at $206.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.66. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $349.61.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.90 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 46.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 3.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $268.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,776.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,860,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $43,441.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,824.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Lithia Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors to $358.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.00.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Articles

