FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,384,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,539,000 after buying an additional 257,953 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 261,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.44.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FE opened at $37.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.47. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 15.13%. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.23%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

