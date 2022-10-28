V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,248 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in V.F. by 27.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,762,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,578,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021,816 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 29.2% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $433,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,365 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,806,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,416,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $27.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.66. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $78.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.92. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.43.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.19%.

Insider Activity

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

