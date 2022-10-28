Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $2.66 Million Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 230.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $139.99 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.49 and a 12 month high of $209.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.79 and its 200-day moving average is $108.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.79 and a beta of 0.62.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.62. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $142,885.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 201,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,651,505.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $142,885.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 201,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,651,505.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $946,154.79. Following the sale, the president now owns 281,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,918,981.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.22.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

