Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock Holdings Boosted by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 296.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,884,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $745,493,000 after acquiring an additional 607,183 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,268,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $686,193,000 after purchasing an additional 209,083 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 0.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,046,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,097,000 after buying an additional 103,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,377,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,921,000 after buying an additional 78,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 18.7% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,520,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,490,000 after buying an additional 1,660,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $16.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.69. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $419.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.09 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,591 shares in the company, valued at $4,692,942.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

