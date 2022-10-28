Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 4,914 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 191.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, DMG Group LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $104.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $100.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.36.

Insider Transactions at Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 46,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.28 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,287.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 51,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,530,725.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $111.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 1.13. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.28 and a 52 week high of $120.23.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($1.58). The business had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.08 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.98% and a negative net margin of 60.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

