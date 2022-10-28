Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires New Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 8.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,723,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,206,000 after buying an additional 1,321,860 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,455,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,183 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,782,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,462,000 after purchasing an additional 646,833 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,171,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,963,000 after purchasing an additional 406,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 15.8% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,921,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,081,000 after purchasing an additional 398,501 shares in the last quarter. 46.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $42.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.13. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 15.97%. Research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.539 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SLF shares. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.15.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

