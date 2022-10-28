17,404 Shares in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties Stock Up 0.8 %

EGP opened at $153.12 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.47 and a fifty-two week high of $229.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.33 and a 200-day moving average of $164.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.90.

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.24%.

EGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $248.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.89.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

