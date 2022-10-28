Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes Position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in iRobot by 225.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 103,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iRobot by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,939,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,394,000 after purchasing an additional 52,357 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iRobot in the second quarter worth about $1,826,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 42.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 146,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after buying an additional 43,373 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 274.8% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 57,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 42,063 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iRobot in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of iRobot to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of iRobot from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of iRobot to $61.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

iRobot Stock Performance

iRobot stock opened at $56.36 on Friday. iRobot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $98.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.26.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $1.22. iRobot had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $255.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

