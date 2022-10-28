Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $28,000 Stock Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,050,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,486,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 70,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 15.4% in the second quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,429,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after purchasing an additional 190,414 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,394,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,004 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 25,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $11.31 on Friday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $17.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $333.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 12,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $150,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,056. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MWA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Mueller Water Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

