Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Stake in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) by 191.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in COMPASS Pathways were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 17.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 898,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,585,000 after buying an additional 135,546 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter worth $39,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 55.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 52,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 18,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 51.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 171,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 57,835 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMPS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $58.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $10.41 on Friday. COMPASS Pathways plc has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $49.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average is $12.24. The company has a market cap of $442.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.51.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.11. Equities research analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

