Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $34,000 Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.9 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GD. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.56.

Shares of GD opened at $248.00 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $188.64 and a 52 week high of $254.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $229.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.97.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

