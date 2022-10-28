UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 20,080.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in UiPath were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in UiPath during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Cross Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PATH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of UiPath from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.26.

NYSE PATH opened at $12.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.19. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 426,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,834,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 426,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,834,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $137,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,377,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,923,634.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,100 shares of company stock worth $3,332,460. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

