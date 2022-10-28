Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases Shares of 2,000 Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 59.7% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 297,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 111,360 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth $208,000. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 49,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

RYLD stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.71. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $25.82.

