Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New $41,000 Investment in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DDS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 59.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dillard’s Price Performance

DDS opened at $319.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $294.93 and a 200-day moving average of $279.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.76. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.00 and a 1-year high of $416.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $6.42. Dillard’s had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 60.87%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 36.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 1.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DDS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dillard’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $215.00 to $150.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.75.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

