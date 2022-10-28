Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Stock Holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SAGE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $28,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 32.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SAGE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.79.

SAGE stock opened at $37.32 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $47.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.33.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,162.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.10%. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.83) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

