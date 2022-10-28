Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stock Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,707 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Magnite were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Magnite by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Magnite by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 192,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnite by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Magnite by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Magnite by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.90. Magnite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $28.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Magnite had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $123.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Magnite to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

Magnite Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

