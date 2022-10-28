Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Cut to $14.50

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

IVZ opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.29. Invesco has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $26.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 15.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). Invesco had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 5.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 25.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth $488,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 32.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 182,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 44,495 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 25.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

