Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Short Interest Update

Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the September 30th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Grown Rogue International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRUSF opened at $0.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.61. Grown Rogue International has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06. The company has a market cap of $6.48 million, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of -388.21.

Get Grown Rogue International alerts:

Grown Rogue International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Grown Rogue International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in growing and selling cannabis products in the United States. It offers flower products, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; and edibles, vape cartridges, pre-rolls, or concentrates. The company sells its products through dispensaries.

Receive News & Ratings for Grown Rogue International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grown Rogue International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.