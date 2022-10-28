Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Short Interest Update

Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the September 30th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Grown Rogue International Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GRUSF opened at $0.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.61. Grown Rogue International has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06. The company has a market cap of $6.48 million, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of -388.21.
Grown Rogue International Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grown Rogue International (GRUSF)
- Zim Integrated Shipping Services Stock: High Yield or High Risk?
- Can Mid-Cap Lantheus Continue its 2022 Outperformance?
- The One Question that Matters for Altria Stock
- The Institutions Box Up Dividend Growth with These Cheap Stocks
- Be Sure You Own United Parcel Service for the Right Reasons
Receive News & Ratings for Grown Rogue International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grown Rogue International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.