Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bumble from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bumble from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Bumble Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -606.60 and a beta of 1.80. Bumble has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $55.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional Trading of Bumble

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $220.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.36 million. Bumble had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bumble will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 0.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 2.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 50.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 3.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 17.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

