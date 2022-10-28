Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Short Interest Update

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a growth of 403.8% from the September 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,201,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CFRUY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 155 to CHF 145 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 133 to CHF 131 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 150 to CHF 155 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.57.

Shares of CFRUY opened at $10.12 on Friday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $0.1231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 1.77%.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

