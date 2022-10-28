Logitech International’s (LOGI) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $65.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LOGI. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Logitech International to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Logitech International from CHF 84 to CHF 68 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Logitech International from CHF 72 to CHF 66 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Logitech International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $51.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.90. Logitech International has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $87.57.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 9.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Logitech International will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.0023 per share. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous dividend of $0.65. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Logitech International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter worth $41,947,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 24.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,807,000 after buying an additional 466,632 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 72.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 996,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,902,000 after buying an additional 420,006 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,740,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,211,000 after buying an additional 372,459 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Logitech International by 11.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,403,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,964,000 after purchasing an additional 345,043 shares during the period.

About Logitech International

(Get Rating)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Featured Articles

