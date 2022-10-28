Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) PT Lowered to $65.00

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LOGI. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Logitech International from CHF 84 to CHF 68 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Logitech International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International Stock Up 0.8 %

LOGI stock opened at $51.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.90. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $87.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Logitech International

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 9.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Logitech International by 530.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000.

About Logitech International

(Get Rating)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.