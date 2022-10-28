Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNY. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 241.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $41.58 on Friday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $105.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.19.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. Analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from €120.00 ($122.45) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

