ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 34.4% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 46.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $54.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average of $18.17.

