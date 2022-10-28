Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 347.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries stock opened at $312.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $281.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.54. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.30 and a twelve month high of $319.43.

VMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $277.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.00.

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total value of $279,280.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,211.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total value of $279,280.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,211.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 12,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $3,253,395.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,812,012.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

