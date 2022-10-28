Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 43.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Down 1.7 %

FLGT stock opened at $39.41 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.66 and a 52-week high of $109.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Transactions at Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 42.41%. The business had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 675 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $29,821.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 309,729 shares in the company, valued at $13,683,827.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 662 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $27,400.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,507 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,094.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 675 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $29,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 309,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,683,827.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FLGT shares. TheStreet downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

