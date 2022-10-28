Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $52,000 in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth about $369,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 31.3% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 5,986.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 48,369 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Crocs during the first quarter worth about $933,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 19.9% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CROX shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Crocs from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Loop Capital upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.42 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Crocs in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Crocs from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

Crocs Price Performance

In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $253,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $253,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $587,503.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 168,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,556,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $73.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.08 and a 12-month high of $183.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.07.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $964.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.93 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 202.79% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

