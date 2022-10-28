Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes $63,000 Position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 11,346.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 2,671.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 24.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of VIR stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.57 and its 200 day moving average is $24.04. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of -0.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.14 million. Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 52.29% and a return on equity of 68.86%. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 122,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $3,430,566.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,094,080 shares in the company, valued at $618,413,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 122,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $3,430,566.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,094,080 shares in the company, valued at $618,413,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $370,303.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,416,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,287,715.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,394 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,208. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vir Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.