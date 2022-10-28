Comerica Bank Has $2.87 Million Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,878 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 406.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:EXP opened at $121.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.31. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.98 and a twelve month high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $561.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.82 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 33.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eagle Materials to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.11.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Stories

