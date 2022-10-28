Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stake in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,267 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 77.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 59.3% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 16,285 shares in the last quarter. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

Denison Mines stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. Denison Mines Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.53 and a beta of 1.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Denison Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:DNN Get Rating ) (TSE:DML) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Denison Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 89.89%. The company had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Denison Mines Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TD Securities started coverage on Denison Mines in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Stories

