Comerica Bank Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2,534.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 716,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,462,000 after purchasing an additional 689,756 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,349,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,123,000 after purchasing an additional 249,110 shares in the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 20,995.1% in the 2nd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 210,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,960,000 after purchasing an additional 209,951 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,145,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,054,000.

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $185.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.80. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $170.83 and a 12 month high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

