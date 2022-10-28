Comerica Bank Raises Position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Comerica Bank grew its position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 268,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Vertex worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vertex in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 547.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Vertex during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex news, CEO David Destefano sold 17,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $257,289.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,102 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,445.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Destefano sold 17,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $257,289.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,102 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,445.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Butler sold 47,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $698,255.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,933.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,398 shares of company stock worth $2,900,954 over the last three months. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Price Performance

VERX opened at $17.55 on Friday. Vertex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $22.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.79 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VERX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Vertex from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vertex in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vertex from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.36.

About Vertex

(Get Rating)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.