Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $48,000 in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $110.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.25. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

