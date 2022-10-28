Comerica Bank Sells 2,133 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.05% of Rayonier worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RYN. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Rayonier by 1.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 198,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Rayonier by 9.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Rayonier by 5.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,632,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,950,000 after acquiring an additional 413,374 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Rayonier by 7.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Rayonier by 16.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $33.67 on Friday. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $45.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Rayonier had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 5.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

