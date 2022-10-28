Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 1,400 Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASPS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 245,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 10,785 shares in the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 3,778,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,696,000 after buying an additional 19,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $188.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average is $11.33. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $13.84.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.