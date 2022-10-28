iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICVT. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 216.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,271,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ICVT stock opened at $70.37 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.76.

