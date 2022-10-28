Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,669 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UEC. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 20.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 38.3% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 17,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $4.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.00 and a beta of 2.10. Uranium Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UEC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Uranium Energy from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

